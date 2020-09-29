Has hot Alexandra divorced? (photos)

The bomshell news that Alexandra Panagiotarou and Aristomenis Giannopoulos divorced after two years of marriage left Greek showbiz shocked.
The first rumours speaks of a “velvet” separation, without tensions. What is certain is that at the moment they are separated, however, the divorce proceedings have not started yet.
The love story of Alexandra Panagiotarou and the famous plastic surgeon started in 2014 and was sealed in 2018 in a glamorous ceremony in Tatoi.
Following the latest information circulating on the internet about the news, the well-known plastic surgeon revealed in the media that the couple had not divorced. “We took a break from our wedding because there are some problems in our relationship. We do not live in the same house, but we have communication. We are not thinking about divorce yet.”
