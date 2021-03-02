Has JLo found the elixir of youth? (photos-videos)

At the age of 51, Jennifer Lopez might be living proof that there just might be some kind of elixir of youth out there which the rest have not caught on to yet! The hot singer/actress appeared younger and fitter than ever.

JLo posed with her hair done in a bun wearing a white super sexy bodysuit that left her buttocks quite exposed. She informed the multitude of her social media followers that “Sunday is a day of taking care of ourselves”.

“Are you really 51?” a fan wrote to her while another commented on the photo that “you do not see such buttocks even on a 25-year-old”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)