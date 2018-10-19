Hate preacher Anjem Choudary has been released from prison

Breaching any of his license conditions could lead to him being put back behind bars

Radical preacher Anjem Choudary has been released from prison.

The 51-year-old is thought to have been taken from high-security Belmarsh prison in south-east London early on Friday morning.

Choudary, once a leading figure in the now-banned group al-Muhajiroun, was jailed in 2016 after being convicted of inviting support for the Islamic State terror group.

He was due for automatic release after reaching the halfway point of a five-and-a-half-year sentence and will be subject to a strict supervision regime for the rest of his sentence, including being monitored by agencies including the police and security services.

It is thought Choudary will initially be placed in a probation hostel and will have to comply with more than 20 license conditions.

There are a number of standard requirements, including maintaining good behaviour, receiving visits from and keeping in contact with his supervising probation officer, and not traveling outside the UK without prior permission.

