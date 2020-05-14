Haunting moment corpse appears to wave to mourners through coffin’s glass panel (video)

No one noticed at the time and the burial went ahead

This is the creepy moment that a corpse appears to wave from inside a coffin.

The spooky incident was filmed during a burial service in the city of Manado in Indonesia on May 5 and sparked fears the victim may have been buried alive.

The video shows a devastated family gathering round as a priest reads prayers during the service.

But as the camera zooms in on the coffin, the sinister outline of what appears to be a hand can faintly be seen moving under the casket’s glass panel.

In the video, the priest is heard saying: “God has said in the book of John. I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me he will live even though he is dead.”

Just moments later, the so-called hand appears to wave or touch the lid of the coffin.

Shocked locals in Indonesia later expressed their confusion online.

One wrote: “Yes, he waved, maybe he was still alive and try to dig his way out.”

While another added: “Maybe it’s a mouse.”

But despite the supernatural claims, scientists say the corpse was most likely moving around due to rigor mortis – the stiffening of the body classified as the third stage of death.

One study from Medical News Today in 2019 found that human bodies are able to move on their own after death.

Researchers from Central Queensland University in Rockhampton, Australia, who were studying the process of decomposition found that, without any external “assistance,” human remains can change their position.

This discovery has important implications for forensic science.

