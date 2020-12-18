Haute cuisine at SNFCC through collaboration with “Dipnosofistirion”

A fine-dining restaurant, featuring contemporary Greek cuisine, is coming to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in Athens in June 2021. With a focus on sustainability and culinary excellence, the SNFCC and Dipnosofistirion catering, with support from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), are creating a gastronomic destination that fits the values and character of the SNFCC.

The creation of a pioneering restaurant at the SNFCC complements SNF’s vision for the cultural institution, which is a public space for visitors from Athens and around the world, but also a model of environmental sustainability in terms of design, construction, operation, and footprint in the wider ecosystem.

Commenting on this important new project, SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos said, “Staying true to the vision and tenor of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), we are planning, together with the SNFCC, Dipnosofistirion, and Dimitris Skarmoutsos, to create an international gastronomic destination. The restaurant will be a unique landmark in fine dining, in accordance with the precedent of quality set by the SNFCC for public spaces globally. From its architecture to its taste identity, the new venture will come to fruition through robust cooperation between leading professionals who—with team spirit, innovative thinking, deep expertise, and, most importantly, outstanding creativity—will enrich the already special experience of visitors at the SNFCC”.

See Also:

Scientists confirm entirely new species of gelatinous blob from the deep, dark sea

The vaccines for the coronavirus December 26 in Greece

Following a “nothing lost—nothing wasted” philosophy, the restaurant will adopt an operational model that respects natural resources, while simultaneously raising public consciousness around the importance of sustainability and foodways. In this context, collaborations with small producers from all over Greece will supply the kitchen with authentic, original, and uncommon ingredients, with an emphasis on organic products.

Read more: Tornos