Hawaii volcano: Kilauea erupts on state’s Big Island

Kilauea volcano has erupted on Hawaii’s Big Island, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The eruption began late on Sunday within the Halema’uma’u crater, shortly after 9.30pm local time.

Observers at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) noticed the eruption started within the crater at Kilauea’s summit, according to the USGS, who was in contact with the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake was reported in the area shortly after the eruption began, according to the USGS.

In an update, the USGS said “An eruption has commenced within Kilauea’s summit caldera. The situation is rapidly evolving and HVO will issue another statement when more information is available”.

An advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the volcano.

