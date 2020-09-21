HBO Has the Edge Over Netflix at the Emmys (infographic)

Despite entering the 107th Emmy Awards with a record-breaking 160 nominations, Netflix ended up as one of the losers of the night, after converting only 21 of its 160 nods into actual wins. With the so-called Creative Arts Emmys awarded in the days leading up to Sunday’s award show, both Netflix and HBO went into the primetime ceremony with 19 wins under their wings and nominations in 19 and 18 of the 23 remaining categories, respectively.

The big night couldn’t have gone any more differently for the two pay-TV heavyweights though, as HBO took home 11 awards from Sunday’s ceremony while Netflix was snubbed in 17 categories, winning just two. As the following chart illustrates, HBO has managed to keep Netflix at arm’s length ever since the streaming upstart entered the scene in 2013. In 2018, Netflix managed to tie HBO for Emmy wins, leading to some experts proclaiming the end of an era. In the last two years, HBO managed to strike back in impressive fashion though, proving that “traditional” TV still has some life in it yet.

