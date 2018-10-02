Headless body found near Flisvos harbour

A headless body was found by the Hellenic Coast Guard on Monday afternoon near the Floisvos Marina. The port authorities released a statement saying the unidentified corpse, which was in a state of advanced decay, had a pair of blue jeans and black and white shoes when it was pulled from the water. “It did not have a head, the torso area was missing, as well as the upper limbs”, the statement said.

The body was located between rocks and was pulled to the surface by the Fire Brigade, while units of the Coast Guard Unit carried out underwater searches to find further evidence.

The Athens mortuary is conducting an autopsy upon the request of the Flisvos Port authorities.