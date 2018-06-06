Heart rates race as Matsouka sisters pose in bikinis! (photos)

The Matsouka sisters are sexy and they know it! And as if the sexiness of one was not enough for us to handle, the sisters decided to combine their hotness and pose together. The two hot ladies slipped into their swimsuits and struck some sensual poses for their social media fans. Dimitra, an actress and Maria, who is launching her own swimsuit line put on a pair of bikinis and showed off their physique. Dimitra uploaded the photos on her Instagram account saying she was promoting her sister’s swimwear.