Heaviest kid in the world loses 100kg (video)

A 13-year-old boy, who once weighed 191kg, has lost over half of his body weight thanks to weight loss surgery and is now looking to have his excess skin removed.

Once known as the heaviest child in the world, Arya Permana, from Indonesia is now an active 13-year-old after losing an incredible 100kg.

When he was 10-years-old – and at his heaviest – Arya weighed 191kg – the same as six boys his same age.

But for all the ways that his life has improved, the weight loss has resulted in a large amount of excess skin on Arya’s arms and chest in particular. The teenager is hoping to have skin removal surgery, after completing the national exams.