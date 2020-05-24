Heidi Klum in sizzling barely-there black lingerie (photo)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: May 24, 2020

She was in her backyard from celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin

Heidi Klum sizzled in barely-there black lingerie as she got ‘Social distancing highlights’ in her backyard from celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin.

The 46-year-old supermodel slipped into fishnet stockings and stilettos but also took the precaution of wearing a leopard print mask.

She posted a picture of the process to Instagram last Tuesday showing that Lorenzo was wearing not only a mask but also a makeshift body shield.

source dailymail.co.uk

 

 

Dahhling we found a way !😷😷 Social distancing highlights. Love you @hairbylorenzomartin ❤️

