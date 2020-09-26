Hellenic Air Force: How low can you go? (video)

In the last few days a video from an Helenic Air Force Base has gone viral.

It demonstrates the level of skill and -dare we say- madness of the Greek pilots.

The video shows a pair of F-16s during an extreme low pass.

In the beginning of the video one can not fail to hear someone saying “Panagia mou” (“My Virgin Mary” in Greek) with both a bit of fear and awe…

See Also:

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo trying to convince his playmates that Jennifer Aniston is Greek! (video)

Mitsotakis at the UN: I extended a hand of friendship to Erdogan and he responded with provocations & aggression (video)