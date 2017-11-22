Hellenic Coastguard gets EU migration-related funding

The Greek proposal was titled “Funding of Port Authority-Hellenic Coastguard, for the surveillance of maritime borders”

The Greek Port Authority and Coastguard will receive 15 million euros from the European Union’s Internal Security Fund to fund operations related to migration flows and the patrolling of the EU’s maritime borders.

The funding which covers operations and patrols the PA carried out between January 1, 2016 and April 30, 2017, was applied for through the Internal Security Fund (ISF) National Programme for 2014-2020.

Greece’s proposal to the EU was titled “Funding of Port Authority-Hellenic Coastguard, for the surveillance of maritime borders.”

The total expenditure submitted amounted to 20 million euros, with the European Union funding 75% of the total eligible public expenditure, or 15 million euros.

Source: greece.greekreporter.com