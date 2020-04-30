Hellenic Film Society USA Suggests Greek-Related Videos and Films

Among the selections suggested by HFS, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon with guest Luke Bryan “On how to pronounce gyro”

The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) offered more suggestions for Greek-related videos and films to watch during the coronavirus lockdown.

As noted in an email from HFS, “In New York, we’re on Day 35 of staying at home. We hope that you—and all those you care about— are healthy and safe. We can guess that you’re still looking for entertaining, inspiring, and interesting things to do so, back by popular demand, we curated the following Greek-related content—from Jimmy Fallon and Giannis Antetokounmpo to National Geographic—that we hope you’ll enjoy.

“We’re heartened by your tremendous response to our recent email blasts and happy to see that you’re clicking and engaging (and we hope it’s not just because you’re bored!). “And if you’ve seen something elsewhere that has particularly moved or entertained you that we may want to share, please email us… we’d love to hear from you!

“Finally, if you haven’t yet seen all the Greek short films we posted on our YouTube channel, we’re making them available for free.

“In the meantime, stay inside, stay healthy and, when it’s safe, we’ll see you at the movies!”

Among the selections suggested by HFS, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon with guest Luke Bryan “On how to pronounce gyro,” a short video from National Geographic on Ancient Greece, a video on “How to Dance the Hasapiko,” and Giannis Antetokounmpo inviting us to visit Greece:

HFS also noted that the the 3rd Annual New York Greek Film Expo, previously scheduled for June 11-20, has been postponed due to public health concerns related to the coronavirus. HFS will keep us informed of revised plans as they develop.

More information about HFS is available online: hellenicfilmusa.org

