One day left until the Hellenic Forum for Science, Technology & Innovation begins. For the fifth consecutive year the National Centre for Scientific Research “Demokritos” organizes the Hellenic Forum 2017 and becomes the meeting place for scientists around the globe and the center of a dynamic network of partnerships and collaborations with the Industry. Over its three days duration, from July 5 to July 7, a broad range of topics will be covered around Nanotechnology, Energy & Environment, Life Sciences and ICT. The event envisages opportunities for the development of links and affiliations between members of the research community and industry as well as distinguished scientists living and working abroad.

This year a selected group of distinguished scientists, such as Prof. G. Vouros, Dr I Sanakis, Dr D. Kletsas, Dr K. Eleftheriadis, Dr El. Efthimiadou, Dr M. Barone and Dr. Ath. Stubos, have been invited and will either give plenary lectures or will participate in focused workshops. They come from the fields of Nanotechnology, Advanced Materials, Environment, Energy, Biosciences and ICT. Emphasis is placed on topics of interdisciplinary research and converging technologies. Panel discussions will also be organized addressing issues of funding opportunities in Research and Innovation as well as topics in Science Communication. For this year’s Forum three very special sessions are planed:

– July 5th: The kick-off meeting of the Industrial Fellowship Program, with the support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, a celebratory event where the newly selected Fellows and their Mentors from the participating Enterprises are invited

– July 6th: The final phase of the MITEF Greece Startup Competition 2017, organized by the MIT Enterprise Forum Greece. This competition is a business skills accelerating competition in which Greek technology startups compete for prizes and international brand recognition

– July 7th: A matchmaking event organized in collaboration with the PRAXI network, the coordinator of Enterprise Europe Network – Hellas. The Matchmaking Event will be held in the afternoon of the 7th July 2017 from 14:30-18:00 (Day 3 of Hellenic Forum 2017) at the NCSR “Demokritos” Campus in Athens, Greece. This networking session will offer delegates the possibility to meet with high tech companies and scientists with vast experience who work in similar fields, to create new connections, and potentially forge research and technical collaborations in the fields of nanotechnology, energy, environment, life sciences, telecommunication and information technology. The Matchmaking Event is a unique opportunity for the participants to present and highlight their innovative solutions, technologies and products through a pre-arranged 20 minute meeting with organizations that have the potential to collaborate in commercial, research and/or technical level. The brokerage event is free of charge.

The Forum is open to the public. General Admission is free. You can register here. For the detailed Program, information on how to get to Demokritos please visit the event site here.The Hellenic Forum 2017, is under the auspices of the Hellenic Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

About NCSR Democritos

The National Center for Scientific Research “Demokritos” was established in 1960 in Athens and is the largest multidisciplinary research center in Greece and is supervised by the General Secretariat of Research & Technology. Its expertise lies in the fields of Nanotechnology, Energy & Environment, Biosciences, Particle and Nuclear Science, Informatics and Telecommunications. Its research activities are currently coordinated by five Research Institutes: a) Informatics & Telecommunications, b) Biosciences & Applications, c) Nuclear & Radiological Sciences & Technology, Energy & Safety, d) Nanoscience & Nanotechnology, and e) Nuclear & Particle Physics.

Source