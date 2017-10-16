Hellenic Navy band rocks “Despocito” in Thessaloniki (video)

The Greek Navy band was added the long list of those who played a cover of the huge hit pop song “Despacito” (Slowly). The hit song by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi and rapper Daddy Yankee, was the first music video to hit 4 billion views on Youtube. The Hellenic Navy band performed the song during celebrations of the “Votseia 2017” in Thessaloniki to the delight of the spectators. The band was in Aristotelous square, the main plaza in the city centre, according to Voria.gr, and played a repertoire of many famous songs, from the Queen to Savvopoulos offering the locals an impressive show. October 18th is dedicated to the memory of Admiral Nikolaos Votsis, the captain of the “Torpilovolos 11”, who entered the Thermaic Gul in 1912 and sunk the Ottoman battleship Fetih-Bulend. The incident was a huge blow to the Ottoman morale while raising that of the Greeks.