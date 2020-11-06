Hellenic Post Services (ELTA) to operate normally during lockdown

All branches of the Hellenic Post Services (ELTA) will operate normally during the period of emergency measures to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus, abiding by all the prescribed safety measures to protect the health of customers and their employees, but also to ensure the uninterrupted postal service nationwide.

ELTA issued a relevant announcement, explaining it implements all necessary health protocols for the safe operation of their network across the country, both at the level of prevention and for the management of any cases.

