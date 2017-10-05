Hellinikon investment is a memorandum-linked responsibility for Greek government: European Commission

The European Commission released a statement stressing its services were aware of the decision by the Greek archaeological council in relation to the designation of an area at the former airport at Hellinikon as an archaeological site. “The Greek Authorities are committed under the terms of the Memorandum to take the necessary measures to promote the development of Hellinikon, which is an investment of crucial significance for job creation and growth”, the Commission’s statement read.

The statement underlined the Commission was following the developments on the matter. Replying to a question by Protothema.gr, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs Pierre Moscovici said he was not informed on the latest developments.

Meanwhile, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) presents the matter in a large opinion article commenting that the investment had been initially signed under former PM Antonis Samaras, disparaging the leftist SYRIZA government for appeasing the workers’ unions and archaeological groups who all derive from the same ideological background.