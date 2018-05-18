Her dad became a viral internet meme after “ogling” a hot model in the street!

“You ever check Twitter and realize your… father has turned into a meme?”, the daughter of the famous dad tweeted

The picture always had the makings of a viral image.

A young woman in yellow pauses to take a selfie. An older man is in the background, seemingly caught eyeing her up.

Thousands of retweets and tens of thousands of likes later, the picture has spread rapidly on Twitter and Instagram. “Whose dad?” commenters joked.

The answer for Alex Leavey, who saw the images on Twitter, was “mine”.

“This is me minding my own business,” Dominique Robinson posted alongside the picture, using the hashtag #photobomb and asking people to imagine “what this man was thinking”.

In comments which have been shared even more widely than the original image – amassing hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets in the process – Ms Leavey detailed the discovery of her dad’s newfound digital fame.

“You ever check Twitter and realize your… father has turned into a meme?” the New Yorker tweeted, later apologising on her dad’s behalf to Ms Robinson.

source: BBC.com