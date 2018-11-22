Heraklion Municipality tourism website selected in top 4 among 10,000

The official website of the Municipality of Heraklion, Crete was selected among the top 4 sites out of a total of 10,000 nominated websites, during the “eu.Web Awards 2018”.

The ceremony was held in Brussels on Wednesday, 21st of November with a committee choosing the top sites in the category “House of .eu”.



The winner of the category was the socialurope.eu website (a digital pan-European newspaper published in Germany). The Heraklion Municipality website took the top spot among sites public websites.

Emily Taylor, chairman of the jury, said: “Visitheraklion.eu is an integrated platform designed to offer the visitor an unforgettable experience of the city of Heraklion”. The Prize for the Municipality of Heraklion was received by the Executive Tourism Advisor Gian Andrea Garancini.