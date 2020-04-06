Here are 5 of the most Iconic film cars (photos)

The most iconic movie cars are usually fast, always cool, and just really, really remarkable

One thing that marks a truly iconic movie is when people see an obscure thing and it makes them immediately think of that film. Just like how seeing a three-tiered lightning bolt will remind people of Harry Potter, or how hearing the word “stark” just makes you think of Tony, a movie will be memorable because of various visual icons that will remind people of the product.

Cars are the same thing. Be it an iconic chase scene, drag race, or even just a movie centered around cars, the most iconic movie cars are usually fast, always cool, and just really, really remarkable.

We know there are a lot, so, we’ve chosen five among the numerous moves that fit in the lot.

Aston Martin DB5 from Goldfinger

The classic of classics, this Aston Martin was the first ever Bond car. Arguably the most famous movie car ever, the DB5 was featured in the movie Goldfinger (1964), and the move that came after it, Thunderball (1965). The ’63 Aston Martin not only captured audiences with its sleek looks, but also with the wide array of spy gadgets that came with it, including ejector seats and machine guns.

DeLorean from Back to the Future

Ah, the DeLorean. It doesn’t get more 80s than the 1981 DeLorean DMC-12, more commonly known as the time machine in Back to the Future trilogy. In truth, the DeLorean was a commercial flop, with low sales numbers and an engine that couldn’t quite reach 142 kilometers per hour. But the cool, retrofuturistic design of the vehicle made it the perfect accompaniment to everyone’s favorite time traveling duo, Doc Brown and Marty.

