Here’s just how close a sniper can get without you ever realizing they were there (photos)

Snipers train to put fire on a target without giving away their position, and that requires staying hidden from threats as close as patrols in the field as as distant as observation posts.

Stalking training, a type of exercise in which snipers stealthily approach a target, set up a forward firing position and put two shots on the target without exposing themselves, is one way snipers master concealment techniques.

Trained observers at the target hunt for them. And, to make it more of a challenge for the snipers, instructors follow them around as they move along the stalking lanes, letting the observers know the general direction to look in.

“Instructors are within 10 feet of them”, Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Jones, an instructor at Fort Benning, told Insider. “Even though the target truck is farther away, it tells the [observers] that within 10 feet of wherever that person is, there’s a sniper.”

