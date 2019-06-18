Here’s what Keanu Reeves had to say about those Angelina Jolie dating rumors

In Hollywood, dating rumors are a dime a dozen. Occasionally, though, one comes along that makes even the most skeptical heart skip a beat. But following numerous reports in recent weeks, Keanu Reeves has responded to Angelina Jolie dating speculation — and fans will undoubtedly want to hear what the actor’s rep said about the possibility of this couple.

Rumors about Reeves and Jolie really seemed to take hold after the tabloid Star published a story claiming that turning 44 made Jolie feel more motivated to find love again. A so-called inside source told Star that Jolie had her sights set on Reeves — and she had a mutual friend set them up on a date. “Her birthday felt like a turning point and the right time to begin a relationship,” the source said. “She hasn’t been this excited about a man since she first met Brad [Pitt].” The source continued, “Keanu’s really close to his mom and visits her all the time. That’s how he came to meet Ange (Angelina). They found they have a lot in common, and the attraction was definitely there.”

Spoiler alert? As wonderful of a couple Jolie and Reeves might make, Reeves’s rep insists there is no truth to the rumors. In fact, the rep had given Star that information before the outlet went to print. “This is the statement I sent to them: Your story is completely false and has no basis in any truth. This event never occurred. Once again you are manufacturing and inventing lies in order to increase your sales for purely financial gain,” recounted Reeves’s rep.

