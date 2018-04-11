Here’s where you should live if WWIII happens (VIDEO)

Donald Trump hit out at Russia this week after Moscow threatened to shoot down any missiles fired at Syria in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack.

On Twitter, the president told Russia to “get ready”.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

So for the umpteenth time since Trump took office, some people believe World War 3 is nigh, and though the nature of the war (nuclear, economic, cyberwarfare) is unknown, expectations are that it will be very, very bad indeed.

In light of that, we’ve collected a list of ten countries you should probably high tail it to if a third world war was to break out.

We’ve based them on the Global Peace Index 2017, and a video which you can see below, that resurfaced online about the best countries to be in a WW3 situation.

Here’s the top ten counties:

10. Ireland

Ireland practices military neutrality, and has been internationally neutral since the 1930s. If WW3 does break, it will probably keep that neutrality.

9. Switzerland

Switzerland has the oldest history of military neutrality, established during the Treaty of Paris in 1815. They have not participated in a foreign war since then. Its mountains are also fortified against foreign invasion, making it an ideal place to stow away in the event of a world war.

8. Slovenia

When it comes to self-sustainability, Slovenia’s developing thermal, solar and hydroelectric power sources mean that if there is an international conflict, they don’t need to rely on another country for energy. Coupled with the fact that they largely managed to stay out of both WW1 and WW2, we can only assume they’ll continue this isolationist behaviour and steer clear of global conflicts.

7. Fiji

An island in the south pacific ocean, Fiji is geographically in an isolated, and therefore fairly safe place. It isn’t landlocked, and the government has traditionally kept out of global conflicts.

6. Denmark

Denmark is an outlier in this list: though it may get dragged in to a war via their status in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (on the side of Europe), it has a trump card: Greenland. The region is non-politically unaligned and fairly remote.

5. Austria

Austria ranks 4th out of 163 countries on the Global Peace Index 2017. If that isn’t enough to entice you, note that in the areas of conflict, militarisation and society and security, it scored below 1.5 out of five.

4. Portugal

Coming in at third in the Global Peace Index, Portugal has become, according to Politico, an “oasis of stability”.

They have been kept out of most conflicts since the WW2, making them stable internally and externally.

3. New Zealand

One of the best things going for this country is its commitment to self-sustenance: it gets over half of its electricity from hydroelectric power, and has fertile land, making crop production possible in the event that they’re cut off from the rest of the world.

As well as its remote location, New Zealand is a solid choice for a home in the event of a world war.

2. Canada

Canada is the 8th most peaceful country in the world according to the Global Peace Index 2017. It scored a 1.1 out of five for domestic and international conflict, making it one of the least involved countries when it comes to war.

1. Iceland

Iceland scored a one on the Global Peace Index, making it the most peaceful country in the world.

In addition, the country is geographically far away from powers involved in global conflict (such as America, North Korea, Russia and Iran), making it the best hiding place.

Source: indy100