Here’s why DARPA wants to borrow a Labyrinth of underground urban tunnels!

DARPA would like to borrow your labyrinthine network of underground, urban tunnels. But don’t worry, the agency’s got a perfectly good reason.

The agency clarified that the request was in support of the “urban” round Subterranean Challenge (SubT Challenge), a team-based competition to develop and use technologies for navigating unfamiliar underground spaces.

“As teams prepare for the SubT Challenge Urban Circuit, the program recognizes it can be difficult for them to find locations suitable to test their systems and sensors,” DARPA Chief of Communications Jared Adams told Live Science in an email. “DARPA issued this [request for information] in part to help identify potential representative environments where teams may be able to test in advance of the upcoming event.”

Read more HERE