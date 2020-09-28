Heroic dad gets fired from 2 jobs after shielding his kids in Bronx car dealership shooting

When the first bullet shattered the dealership’s window, Anthony sprung into action to protect his children, ages 6, 5 & 2

A father of three has been let go from his two jobs after sustaining multiple injuries while shielding his three kids from a shooting at a car dealership.

Anthony Jefferson was at a Bronx car dealership with his children Monday when three suspects fired multiple shots into the building, TMZ reported.

When the first bullet shattered the dealership’s window, Anthony sprung into action to protect his children, ages 6, 5 and 2.

Anthony shielded his kids with his body and was shot three times, twice in his boot and once in his right thigh, according to a GoFundMe page set up for Anthony’s family.

His wife, Danica, told TMZ that he was fired from his two jobs because of his current inability to walk.

