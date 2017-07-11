He’s Back: Obama Makes First Political Appearance Since Leaving White House

According to Politico, Obama is expected to make his return to the campaign trail in the fall

On Thursday, former President Barack Obama will make his first public political appearance since leaving the White House in January.

Obama will be attending a fundraiser at a private home in Washington, D.C. hosted by former Attorney General Eric Holder, and that will be attended by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

“The National Democratic Redistricting Committee is proud to have the support of President Obama as we work to undo gerrymandering and create fairer representation in our democracy,” Holder said, according to Politico.

Holder is currently leading the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

According to Politico, Obama is expected to make his return to the campaign trail in the fall, on behalf of Ralph Northam, who is running for governor in Virginia. Northam is part of the “anti-Trump” and “resist” movement.

The fundraiser is reportedly a small, private event and is the only political event currently on Obama’s schedule. It will focus on redistricting efforts that are in tow with the Democratic Party’s plans to mobilize at state levels in order to secure Obama’s already hindered legacy.

Shortly after she lost the 2016 election and conceded, Hillary Clinton apologized to Obama for failing to continue his legacy.

“Mr. President, I’m sorry,” Clinton reportedly said in the book Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign, written by The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Sidewire’s Jonathan Allen.

Another part of the book reads, “Obama’s legacy and her dreams of the Presidency lay shattered at Donald Trump’s feet. This was on her. Reluctantly she rose from her seat and took the phone. ‘Mr President,’ she said softly. ‘I’m sorry.”

However, a group of at least 20 alumni of the Obama administration are running for political office throughout the United States in an attempt to save Obama’s legacy.

Breitbart News previously reported that in California, a deep blue state that has voted for the Democrat in every presidential election since 1992, is seen as the headquarters of the so called “Resistance” movement progressives have waged against President Trump.

