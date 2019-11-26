“Hidden” Black Hole the size of 90 million Suns spotted colliding with two others!

Three vast black holes, each the size of 90 million suns, have been spotted hurtling towards each other at speeds of several hundred miles per second.

Researchers from the University of Göttingen spotted three vast black holes hurtling into each other in the galaxy NGC 6240.

Previously, scientists believed that the galaxy’s odd shape was caused by two black holes at its center.

The galaxy, 300 million light years away from us, is studied as a way to understand how colliding galaxies interact.

“Through our observations with extremely high spatial resolution we were able to show that the interacting galaxy system NGC 6240 hosts not two – as previously assumed – but three supermassive black holes in its centre,” reports Professor Wolfram Kollatschny from the University of Göttingen, the lead author of the study.

