Hidden Chambers & Meaning: Is the Great Pyramid for a King or Priests?

When I first thought of elements in the pyramid, I had no idea that I would end up postulating the existence of another hidden chamber. Can we locate it more precisely and find out how to get into it?
The sun god Ra-Atum’s chamber may be located between Shu’s chamber and Nut’s; between the King’s chamber and the pyramid’s flat top, in the traditional view. It would be an interesting chamber to find, considering the sun god’s importance back then.
(The King’s chamber with antechamber and “construction chambers” above it. From J. & M. Edgar: ‘The Great Pyramid Passages and Chambers’)
RA-ATUM’s Chamber – FIRE (Assumed)
The original altitude of the Khufu pyramid , 280 cubit, equals the radius of a circle with a circumference the length of the four pyramid sides added, each being 440 cubits. This suggests the Egyptians knew and used the value 22/7 for π.
Chefren/Khafre’s pyramid , a neighbor to Khufu’s and Egypt’s second largest, has a half side length, altitude, and slant height that suits the simple 3-4-5 right-angled triangle. Rainer Stadelmann reports in ‘ Die Egyptischen Pyramiden’ that the side length is 215.25 meters (706.20 ft.) and the height 143.50 meter (470.80 ft.)
