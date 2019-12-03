High school police officer shoots armed student at a Wisconsin high school

24 hours after another classroom cop shot a boy, 17, with a gun just 90 miles away

An armed student was shot by a school resource officer at a Wisconsin high school early Tuesday morning.

The shooting broke out around 9.12am at Oshkosh West High School and the Okshkosh Police Department announced the incident on Facebook about an hour later.

In the incident an armed student confronted a school resource officer, leading the cop to fire at the pupil.

Both the student and the officer were hurt in the confrontation, police say, and transported to local hospitals.

‘The student and officer were both injured and transported to local hospitals. Only one student was injured,’ the police department said.