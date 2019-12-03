High school police officer shoots armed student at a Wisconsin high school

An armed student was shot by a school resource officer at a Wisconsin high school early Tuesday morning.
The shooting broke out around 9.12am at Oshkosh West High School and the Okshkosh Police Department announced the incident on Facebook about an hour later.
In the incident an armed student confronted a school resource officer, leading the cop to fire at the pupil.
Both the student and the officer were hurt in the confrontation, police say, and transported to local hospitals.
‘The student and officer were both injured and transported to local hospitals. Only one student was injured,’ the police department said.
No other pupils besides the armed student were hurt in the incident.
Police did not specify what type of weapon the student used.
(The Tuesday Oshkosh West High shooting comes one day after a similar incident took place on Monday at Waukesha South High School, located just 90 miles away)
The school is currently on lockdown and parents have been notified that they can reunite with their children at Perry Tipler Middle School.
A student at the school tweeted about the shooting early Tuesday.
‘We are on a lockdown, there were gunshots suspected near the school, and people have been taken away in an ambulance,’ student Dakota Meisel, who plays for the Oshkosh West football team, tweeted.
The Oshkosh Area School District confirmed the shooting in a statement.
‘There has been an officer-involved shooting at Oshkosh West High School. The school has been locked down. Students are being evacuated and transported to Perry Tipler Middle School,’ the statement said, as per WBAY.
Read more: daily mail