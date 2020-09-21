High school students across Greece protest mandatory use of Covid-19 masks with sit-ins

Students in dozens of junior and senior high schools across Greece have started sit-in protests against the mandatory use of Covid-19 masks.

The students are demanding the measure of obligatory use of Covid-19 masks to be scrapped, while also calling for the recruitment of more cleaning staff and the reduction of overcrowded departments, as there are currently 20 students per each department.

New protests at schools took place today in the Regional Unit of Serres. After the the technical school of Sidirokastro that continued its sit in protests from last week, from today the students of the Lyceum of Sidirokastro, along with the junior high school proceeded to join in the protests, as reported by public broadcaster ERT. Also, the students of the junior high schools of N. Petritsi and Lefkonas proceeded to join the protests.

Schools in Crete, Achaia, Magnesia, Kavala and other areas have already shut down after students are protesting the use of the masks.

14 schools in the prefecture of Heraklion, Crete are also under occupation.

High school students in Volos and Nea Ionia have ‘occupied’ their schools in protest of the mandatory use of the protective mask. According to thenewspaper.gr, eight schools have already been under occupation since last Friday, while today the number has reached 26.