Hilarious! Greek journalist falls off his chair live on air (video)

Mishaps and blunders on live TV shows and discussion panels are always funny. Maybe not for the ‘victims’ but definitely for the viewers.

One such incident occurred during a political discussion on Greek TV station Ant-1, when suddenly one of the panelists, a journalist named Yiannis Stratakis slipped out of chair and disappeared under the table and out of the camera frame.

A slight panic ensued, with the other guests unclear as to what had caused the fall. They quickly realised it was nothing serious and Mr. Stratakis said it was his fault.