Hilarious: Mom goes viral when she reveals she used a Nerf Gun to keep husband awake in the delivery room!

Almost nothing will boil stress over between a couple than those first few weeks with a newborn baby. Mix sleep deprivation, healing, and never having a quiet moment together, and it’s the perfect mix for things to get heated. Your first experience of parenting together usually comes in the delivery room at the hospital and if you’ve had an experience similar to one mom, you’ll find her Nerf gun idea to keep her husband awake as genius as I do.

Samantha Mravik-Miller shared a photo to Facebook at the end of December 2019 from when she was in the hospital after delivering her baby. The photo wasn’t of her new baby or a new family photo of her and her husband; it was a picture of the Nerf gun she packed in her hospital bag to make sure her husband didn’t sleep while she was awake with their new baby.

“Worried about the nights in the hospital with your new born [sic] & dad sleeping?” she writes in the caption of the photo of the toy gun. “Well… then don’t forget one of these in your hospital bag.” The photo resonated with a surprising amount of people, like me, who also had found their partner hard to wake up while in the hospital, not long after the hard work mom did to bring their baby into the world.

