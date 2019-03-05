Hillary Clinton: “I’m not running”

The former presidential candidate is still planning to be a vocal part of the political process

Hillary Clinton will not run for president in 2020, she told a New York TV station in an interview that aired Monday night.

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe [in],” she said in an interview with News 12 in New York State.

Clinton’s 2020 intentions had remained unclear until Monday. Given her status as the Democratic Party’s nominee in 2016, her presence had hovered in the background as the party’s crowded presidential field had begun to take shape.

Though she laughed when asked if she could ever imagine running for office again, Clinton did say she is still planning to be a vocal part of the political process.

