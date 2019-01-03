Historic achievement as China lands probe in “dark side” of the Moon (photos)

China is the first country to land on the far side of the moon

China successfully landed a probe on the far side of the moon, in the latest milestone for the country’s ambitious space program.

The Chang’e-4 touched down in the Von Kármán crater Thursday morning Beijing time, China’s state news agencies reported. Having landed intact, it will deploy a rover to gather samples that could provide insights into the moon’s internal composition.

More than just a technological achievement, the mission’s success is a publicity coup for President Xi Jinping, who has personally endorsed China’s space efforts, said Dean Cheng, an expert on China’s space capabilities at the Washington-based Heritage Foundation. “This is huge—a major first,” said Mr. Cheng. “For Xi Jinping and his great Chinese revival, this is a wonderful example.”

Congratulations to China’s Chang’e-4 team for what appears to be a successful landing on the far side of the Moon. This is a first for humanity and an impressive accomplishment! pic.twitter.com/JfcBVsjRC8 — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) January 3, 2019

The landing makes China the first country to deploy a probe on the far side of the moon. To help achieve the feat, a communications-relay satellite called Magpie Bridge was positioned 50,000 miles beyond the moon last June to bounce transmissions between the Chang’e-4 and terrestrial ground stations.

more at wsj.com