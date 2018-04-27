Historic moment: End of war & denuclearization agreed between North & South Korea!

Kim Jong Un: “I hope we will not repeat the mistakes of the past”

A joint statement by which they decided to denuclearize the Korean peninsula signed by both the North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, on Friday afternoon (Greek time).

“South and North Korea reaffirm their common goal of a nuclear-free Korean peninsula through full denuclearization,” according to Yonhap agency said in a joint statement.

The two leaders also decided to put an end to the Korean War, since only a truce was signed in 1953.

Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in smile and hug after announcing that North and South Korea will formally end the Korean War later this year

“The two leaders announce to the 80 million people of our nations and to the world that there will be no more war on the Korean peninsula and that a new era of peace has begun”, says the joint statement.

The process of ending the war will go on in the year, according to the two leaders, as trilateral or quadratic talks with the US and China will begin in order to replace the ceasefire agreement with a peace agreement.

“I welcome President Kim’s courage and determination,” said South Korea’s president.

“I hope we will not repeat the mistakes of the past. I hope it will be an opportunity for the peoples of both countries to move freely between North and South Korea. We have to take on our historical responsibilities”, said Kim Jong Un.