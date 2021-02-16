Historical St. Toros Armenian Church in Turkey destroyed

The church was recently owned by an individual in the region…

St. Toros Armenian Church in the western Turkish province of Kütahya has been destroyed, İstanbul-based Armenian newspaper Agos reported on Tuesday.

Local sources told Agos that when they went to the region upon the rumours that the church was destroyed, they saw a flat ground in the place of the historical church.

The church was recently owned by an individual in the region. The destruction was carried out by the decision of the owner, according to Agos.

Kütahya’daki tarihi Surp Toros Kilisesi yok edildihttps://t.co/6koARlmkWk pic.twitter.com/jUIU7oKg1o — AGOS / ԱԿՕՍ (@AGOSgazetesi) January 26, 2021

It is believed that the St. Toros Church was built during the time of Sultan Murad.

