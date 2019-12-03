History teacher slept with 5 pupils at elite college in South Africa

She was found to have slept with the boys at Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town between 2013 and 2019

A married history teacher slept with at least five pupils at one of South Africa’s most elite schools, an investigation has revealed.

Fiona Viotti, 30, who is the niece of former South African national rugby coach Nick Mallett, was found to have slept with the boys at Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town between 2013 and 2019.

The school called in lawyers to investigate Viotti after an 18-year-old pupil claimed he had been involved in an ‘intense’ sexual relationship with her, saying she became controlling when he tried to end it.

Viotti, who also coached the water polo team, resigned suddenly in October just days before the allegations were made public.

more at dailymail.co.uk