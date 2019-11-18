Hitler’s garden discovered in Poland

Hitler spent much of his time in the final years of the war at the Wolf’s Lair, which is located in what is now Poland

A garden that once provided Adolf Hitler with fresh vegetables has been discovered at his infamous Wolf’s Lair headquarters.

Hitler spent much of his time in the final years of the war at the Wolf’s Lair, which is located in what is now Poland. The top-secret, heavily guarded bunker complex was used by the Nazis until January 1945, when it was abandoned and partly destroyed ahead of advancing Soviet forces.

The garden was found on the grounds of Mazurolandia, a nearby theme park museum, and excavations took place during the summer.

“We discovered Hitler’s Garden in the 4th Zone of the Wolf’s Lair,” said Mazurolandia, in a translated statement, adding that experts from the Mazurian Military Museum were brought in to investigate the site.

The First News reports that the garden was found 2,953 feet from Hitler’s bunker. An excavation uncovered the foundations of the gardener’s house, two greenhouses and an underground boiler room that provided water and warm air to grow fresh produce all year round. Wartime ceramics, porcelain, and glassware were also found.

