Holly Jade Peers as, “Holy Moly” what a woman! (photos)

She is from the UK and indeed from Manchester and Holly Jade Peers makes you say “Holy Moly”.

It is her assets that has earned her quite a reputation even outside the UK.

You see we live in a globalized world and thanks to the social media we are able to learn useful things and see…wonderful things too.

It is safe to say that some women just cannot go unnoticed and her followers wouldn’t agree more.

See for yourself!

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Who’s the new girl @bim_girls ???‍♀️ #kissmybim bimgirls.com Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 14 Μάρ, 2019 στις 2:16 μμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. ?✨ My favourite @boohoo Maxi dress Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 29 Ιούλ, 2018 στις 6:04 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. This @bahimibeachwear bikini is evvverythinggggg ?? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 25 Ιούλ, 2018 στις 10:52 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Always the real thing ? @boohoo @flourish_mgmt @pipwphotos Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 25 Ιούλ, 2018 στις 9:21 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. New @lovemybe_ swim collection ?? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 29 Μάι, 2018 στις 12:16 μμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. @alisonvwebster ? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 21 Μάι, 2018 στις 10:13 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. ? @alisonvwebster ? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 14 Μάι, 2018 στις 10:25 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. @milianeyes ?? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 12 Ιαν, 2018 στις 9:02 πμ PST

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. @thegirlwhotakespicsphotography ? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 29 Μάρ, 2018 στις 5:03 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Sorry reposting because I prefer the full size ? @thegirlwhotakespicsphotography ? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 17 Απρ, 2018 στις 9:24 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Sunday funday ? @maycontaingirl @sarahcookstylist Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 5 Νοέ, 2017 στις 6:46 πμ PST

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. New sets coming soon over on @maycontaingirl ? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 5 Αύγ, 2017 στις 3:54 πμ PDT