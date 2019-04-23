Holly Jade Peers: “Holy Moly”, what a woman! (20+1 racy photos)

She is from the UK and indeed from Manchester and Holly Jade Peers makes you say “Holy Moly” for one reason… Well, actually two reasons: Her boobs!

This is the asset that has earned her quite a reputation even outside the UK.

What shouldn’t go unnoticed, though, is her rear view as well.

See for yourself!

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Who’s the new girl @bim_girls 👀💁🏻‍♀️ #kissmybim bimgirls.com Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 14 Μάρ, 2019 στις 2:16 μμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. 🖤✨ My favourite @boohoo Maxi dress Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 29 Ιούλ, 2018 στις 6:04 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. This @bahimibeachwear bikini is evvverythinggggg 💛💛 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 25 Ιούλ, 2018 στις 10:52 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Always the real thing 🥤 @boohoo @flourish_mgmt @pipwphotos Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 25 Ιούλ, 2018 στις 9:21 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. New @lovemybe_ swim collection 🙌🏼 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 29 Μάι, 2018 στις 12:16 μμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. @alisonvwebster 🖤 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 21 Μάι, 2018 στις 10:13 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. 💜 @alisonvwebster 💜 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 14 Μάι, 2018 στις 10:25 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. @milianeyes 👀🖤 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 12 Ιαν, 2018 στις 9:02 πμ PST

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. @thegirlwhotakespicsphotography 🖤 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 29 Μάρ, 2018 στις 5:03 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Sorry reposting because I prefer the full size 🙈 @thegirlwhotakespicsphotography 💙 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 17 Απρ, 2018 στις 9:24 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Sunday funday 😈 @maycontaingirl @sarahcookstylist Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 5 Νοέ, 2017 στις 6:46 πμ PST

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. New sets coming soon over on @maycontaingirl 🍌 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Holly Jade (@hollyjadepeers) στις 5 Αύγ, 2017 στις 3:54 πμ PDT