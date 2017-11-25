Hollywood actor marries fiancé. Announces it on Instagram

Kellan Lutz is officially off the market! The actor, best known for his past role of the vampire Emmett Cullen in the Twilight films, and girlfriend Brittany Gonzales, a TV host, posted on Instagram on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, the same photo of the two wearing wedding rings and holding up books that read “Mr.” and “Mrs.” Brittany is wearing two eternity wedding bands in between a large diamond halo engagement ring. Kellan is wearing a plain, thick gold band. Both are wearing black clothes. Very incognito!

Kellan also shared on his Instagram Stories feed a photo of the two appearing as bride and groom emojis.

Neither gave any details about when and where a wedding took place.

