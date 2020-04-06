Hollywood actress and author Patricia Bosworth dies from coronavirus

Bosworth’s stepdaughter Fia Hatsav told The New York Times that the Hollywood star died on Thursday after suffering from pneumonia that was brought on by COVID-19
Fia also took to Facebook to share the sad news.
“This terrible virus has taken my Vibrant, talented, and loving Step- Mother, Patricia Bosworth,” the post began. “You may read about her in all the news articles… But to us she was Patti, and Grandma Patti”.
“She was a humble, caring and compassionate person. She adopted us and we in return adopted her,” the message continued. “She was part of our family, in every way. She loved my children, and treasured being their grandma, it meant everything to her”.
