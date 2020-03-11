Hollywood star Gerard Butler arrives in Athens for Olympic Flame (photo)

The actor will be one of the torchbearers

Famous Hollywood star Gerard Butler arrived in Athens today with his partner on the occasion of the lighting of the Olympic Flame before the 2020 Tokyo Games. At the airport, he was greeted by Roy Danali Apostolopoulou.

Read also:

This is Sparta! Municipality plans huge global events in 2020 to celebrate the 2,500-year anniversary of Battle of Thermopylae



“300” movie star Gerard Butler to be Olympic torchbearer in Sparta



Gerald Butler, who starred as Spartan King Leonidas in the blockbuster movie “300”, an onscreen adaptation of Frank Miller’s homonymous comic book, will be among the Olympic torchbearers on March 13 from Mystras to Sparta as the torch starts its global journey to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.