Holy Metropolis of Sweden and All Scandinavia Launches First-Ever Podcast

At the initiative of His Eminence Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden and All Scandinavia, the Holy Metropolis launched its inaugural podcast on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Initially, the podcast’s host and Metropolis aid, Mr. Nikolaos Kitsios, introduced this new ministry, and explained that it will explore a series of topics that are spiritual, informational, cultural, and entertaining in nature, and will be broadcast via social media twice a month, on the Holy Metropolis’ Facebook page (Metropolisofsweden) and YouTube channel (Metropolisofsweden- Ιερά Μητρόπολη Σουηδίας). Mr. Kitsios also thanked the Metropolitan, who was also the podcast’s first guest, for entrusting him to head up this ministry.

In his response, Metropolitan Cleopas thanked Mr. Kitsios for his important contribution to the materialization of this new initiative, as well as the Holy Metropolis’ newest clergyman the V. Rev. Fr. Bartholomew Iatridis, whom he again welcomed to the spiritual family of the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s missionary Metropolis in the Northern Lands.

Afterwards, Metropolitan Cleopas and Fr. Bartholomew sat down for a forty-minute segment, during which the Metropolitan spoke with the newly arrived clergyman regarding his calling to join the priesthood, as well as current events, including the coronavirus pandemic. The discussion ended with a prayer from the Great Compline Service: “Lord of the Powers, be with us; for other helper have we not in tribulations, but You. Lord of the Powers, have mercy on us.”