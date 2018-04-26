Holy Metropolis of Sweden presents Swedish translation of Divine Liturgy

On Sunday, April 22, 2018, a book presentation was held at the St. George Cathedral in Stockholm featuring the newly released Swedish translation of the Divine Liturgy. The publication was undertaken by the Holy Metropolis of Sweden and the presentation took place immediately after the archieratical Divine Liturgy, presided over by His Eminence Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden and All Scandinavia, with His Excellency Bishop Dositej, of the Patriarchate of Serbia, and His Grace Bishop Agathangelos of Fanarion, of the Church of Greece, concelebrating

Ambassador Dimitrios Touloupas of Greece spoke next and called the tri-lingual edition “tasteful and useful,” congratulating Metropolitan Cleopas for his tireless efforts.

The book presentation began with the reading of the Patriarchal letter of congratulations sent by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, wherein he characterizes the publication of the translation of the Divine Liturgy into Swedish “a work of great importance,” while also noting the following: “Our martyrish Great Church of Christ – our common spiritual Mother which has suffered so greatly – boasts over this effort, because in this manner, the text of the Divine Liturgy will be widely accessible to our Swedish speaking brethren, thus allowing all those who wish to attend the prayers and rites of the holy mystagogy and participate more empirically in them without obstruction. Our Modesty congratulates you and the fine translator Mr. David Heith Stade, theologian, in the confidence that the Overseer of our souls will render one-hundred fold to Your Eminence and all those who contributed to this present translated work of manifold benefit the wages of their love and reverence for the divine.”

The Metropolitan expressed his gratitude to His Beatitude Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece for agreeing to allow the Church of Greece’s Publishing House Apostoliki Diakonia to publish this text, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America for grating the text of the Divine Liturgy in English and Greek, and Dr. David Heith Stade for his pro bono translation of the Divine Liturgy into Swedish.