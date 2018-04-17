Homosexual couples will be able to be foster parents!

It is interesting to see the position of the opposition parties

According to a draft law of Ministry of Labor and Social Security, homosexual couples will be able to adopt children.

Under the provisions of the law, couples that have signed a civil partnership agreement, instead of having a church marriage, will also have the right to be foster parents.

However, people of the same sex are allowed to be a legal couple under the Greek law, as they can sign a civil partnership agreement. Therefore, if the draft law passes, gay couples will benefit from it as well.