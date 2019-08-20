Hong Kong protests: Chinese security trial giant “electric” fork devices (photos)

Members of China’s paramilitary People’s Armed Police were seen using the terrifying eight-foot U-shaped poles during a training drill

Chinese armed forces are currently practicing with giant “electric” fork devices that could potentially be used on Hong Kong protesters.

Members of China’s paramilitary People’s Armed Police were seen using the terrifying eight-foot U-shaped poles during a training drill at Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre, which is located across from Hong Kong.

They also marched and rehearsed crowd-control tactics, in what some have interpreted as a threat against pro-democracy protesters.

The demonstrations have been marked by increasing violence and shut down a Hong Kong airport earlier this week.

