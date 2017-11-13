Hooker shot client over bad oral sex!

A prostitute has been accused of shooting a man in the head twice because he was performing oral sex on her the wrong way and she did not know how to tell him.

The 36-year-old man miraculously survived the attack in his home in Everett, Washington, on October 24.

Police have since arrested Marissa Wallen, a 21-year-old escort who they say had been at his house several times.

She wept as she appeared in court to face charges on Thursday.

A probable cause document filed by police for the woman’s arrest said she was an ’emotionless, cold and calculating’ escort.

source: dailymail.co.uk