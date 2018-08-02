Horny couple have sex in public! (warning: graphic video)

A woman who performed a sex act on a man in full view of the public has been filmed by a shocked passerby.

The footage shows the woman close to the man who is sitting on a window ledge with his trousers around his knees.

The bank was closed but the couple was using a foyer where customers can access cash machines for their very public romp.

An eyewitness with a smartphone filmed the randy couple in a branch of Sberbank in the city of Samara in south-western Russia.

Onlookers speculated that the pair were drunk as a beer bottle could be seen on the window ledge next to the man.

Neither of them seemed remotely concerned that passersby had a clear view of what they were doing through the large glass windows of the bank.

The footage is proving predictably popular with viewers after it was shared on social media with many online commentators cracking jokes at the couple’s expense.

One online commentator said: “This woman simply decided to close her loan at the bank”, while ‘Artyom Vetrom’ added: “These are some sort of perks of using Sberbank, some sort of a thank you.”

source: mirror.co.uk